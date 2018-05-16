Centre asks West Bengal govt to send another report on panchayat poll violence

Over a dozen lives were lost in the violence. Over a dozen lives were lost in the violence.

The Centre on Wednesday termed as “sketchy” details on the panchayat polls violence and asked the West Bengal government to send another report, an official said. The second communication was sent two days after a similar one following large-scale violence during the elections to the local bodies in the state on Monday. Over a dozen lives were lost in the violence.

The Union home ministry has asked the West Bengal government to provide a detailed report on the violence during the polls as the report the state government had sent was “sketchy”, the official said. The state government has been told to provide details on the circumstances leading to the violence and the steps taken to restore peace and punish those involved, the official said.

Despite massive security arrangements, widespread violence marred the panchayat polls. Clashes between the supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition parties occurred in many parts of the state including North and South 24 Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad and South Dinajpur districts. More than 60,000 security personnel from West Bengal and neighbouring states were deployed for the panchayat polls.

