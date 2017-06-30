Centre asks Tripura to reverse top cop’s rank

Tripura has replaced their DGP K Nagaraj, pending a disproportionate assets case against him in the CBI. Tripura has replaced their DGP K Nagaraj, pending a disproportionate assets case against him in the CBI.

Union home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi has written to Tripura’s chief secretary, directing the state government to immediately reverse former police chief K Nagaraj’s rank from director general to inspector general level. Nagaraj is facing a CBI probe in a disproportionate assets case. He was removed as police chief in April following protests from the Opposition parties, which alleged that the government was continuing with a tainted officer.

The ministry had in April asked the state government to reverse Nagaraj’s ad-hoc promotion, citing Tripura cadre IPS officer Kuldeep Kumar’s plea against Nagaraj. Nagaraj was asked to appear before a ministry’s disciplinary panel. Sources said Mehrishi had to intervene after the state ignored a reminder in May asking Nagaraj to join the probe. The Centre’s intervention comes ahead of Assembly elections scheduled early next year as Opposition BJP is likely to take on the ruling CPM government over corruption and deteriorating law and order situation.

Mehrishi is learnt to have pointed out that Nagaraj was given three ad-hoc promotions and made the police chief “without consulting the central government” in violation of rules. Mehrishi cited the case Nagaraj faces and framing of charges against him before a special CBI court in 2013 under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code. Mehrishi noted that seven years have passed since the chargesheet was issued and that a disciplinary inquiry is still pending.

