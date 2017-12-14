Centre tells SC: Willing to extend deadline to link mobile to Aadhaar till March 31

Linking Aadhaar card to pan card, bank account etc., deadline has been extended. Linking Aadhaar card to pan card, bank account etc., deadline has been extended.

A day after the deadline to link Aadhaar to a host of financial-related government services was extended to March 31 till next year, the Centre on Thursday requested the Supreme Court to order an extension for linking mobile to Aadhaar to the same deadline. The apex court will pronounce its judgment, on pleas seeking a stay on Centre’s move of mandatory linking Aadhaar to mobile with various schemes, on Friday.

The earlier deadline for linking mobile numbers to Aadhaar was February 6, 2018.

Attorney General K K Venugopal told the Supreme Court that the Centre is willing to extend the deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar to March 31. However, he insisted that Aadhaar should remain mandatory for opening of new bank account, reported news agency PTI.

Read | Aadhaar-PAN link deadline now March 31, SC hearing starts today

The finance ministry issued a statement to this effect, “After considering various representations received in this regard and inputs received from banks, it has been decided to notify March 31, 2018, or six months from the date of commencement of account based relationship by the client, whichever is later, as the date of submission of the Aadhaar number, and Permanent Account Number or Form 60 by the clients to the reporting entity,” said the Finance Ministry in a statement.

On Thursday, a five-judge Constitution Bench comprising the CJI and Justices A K Sikri, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan will hear the petitioners who are seeking interim relief from the apex court and an assurance from the Central government that no coercive measures will be adopted until the Constitution Bench decides on the constitutionality of the Aadhaar scheme.

A five-judge Constitution bench will commence from January 17, 2018 for the final hearing on pleas challenging Aadhaar, said the Supreme Court.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd