Centre asks states to honour SHGs supporting cleanliness drive

The Centre plans to reward women self-help groups for their contribution towards the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) on the International Women’s Day celebrated on March 8. As part of the exercise, the Union Urban Development Ministry has asked the state governments to organise events to felicitate such groups under SBM- Urban.

In a letter to the states’ Swachh Bharat Mission directors and municipal commissioners recently, the Ministry said the government aims to integrate women SHGs, especially in slums, in effective implementation of the initiative.

“We request you to organise public felicitation ceremonies in your respective states and cities to appreciate and reward women self-help groups who have been doing commendable work on swachhata (cleanliness) related issues,” Praveen Prakash, Joint Secretary in the ministry, said. The funds for organising such functions would be met from the mission’s Information, Education and Communication (IEC) budget.