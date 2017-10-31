Centre asks states to address issues on e-rickshaws

The Centre last year had removed legal hurdles in running of e-rickshaws by exempting such vehicles from requiring permits for plying on roads. (Representational) The Centre last year had removed legal hurdles in running of e-rickshaws by exempting such vehicles from requiring permits for plying on roads. (Representational)

The Centre has asked states to address issues pertaining to registration of e-rickshaws, saying that such vehicles provide last-mile connectivity and are pollution-free. Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari issued the directions to transport commissioners of several states at a meeting on Monday with the E-Rickshaw Advisory Committee members and manufacturers.

The Centre last year had removed legal hurdles in running of e-rickshaws by exempting such vehicles from requiring permits for plying on roads. “E-rickshaws are pollution-free, import substitute, cost effective and boon for the poor. The poor are getting employment besides people are getting last-mile connectivity. It is unfortunate that there are issues in some states regarding registration etc. We have issued directions to states to address these (issues),” Gadkari said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App