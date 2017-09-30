Centre asks states for feedback on cattle ban order

Ban of cattle sale. (File photo) Ban of cattle sale. (File photo)

Four months after its plan of notifying a ban on sale of cattle for slaughter in animal markets met with opposition from several states, the Centre has decided to try a different approach — it is now asking states to write back, articulating their opinion.

In a letter this month to chief secretaries of all states, the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) has sought comments and feedback on its May 23 notification on the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017 that imposed a ban on cattle trade in markets for slaughter.

The letter consulting the states is a reminder — the previous one was sent soon after the Supreme Court stayed the ban. While some states had replied with their inputs, the Centre wrote again, reminding others to respond. Consultations were also conducted with animal rights activists and traders.

“Along with the letter is a copy of the notification on which states have been asked to send suggestions. A new draft notification will be framed, based on the feedback from states, after which it will be available for public consultation,” an official in the Ministry said.

The government’s move in May triggered outrage, notably from states such as Kerala, since the rules prohibited sale of cattle for slaughter at animal markets. The state governments of West Bengal and Meghalaya too objected on grounds that it related to an issue under the jurisdiction of states. The same month, the Madras High Court granted an interim stay on the implementation of the rules. In July, the Supreme Court extended the Madras High Court stay to the entire country.

Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan, who indicated early this month that the Centre plans to lift the cattle trade ban, maintained that the rules were a “regulatory regime” for preventing cruelty. He said the government “did not intend to directly or indirectly affect the slaughterhouses or harm farmers” or “influence the food habits of the people”.

After the notification, the BJP-led government was criticised for attempting to impose a nationwide ban on ideological grounds and had to deal with the repercussions of vigilante groups who, over the past months, harassed and assaulted men handling cows in different parts of the country.

