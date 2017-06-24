Centre approves proposal to set up airport in Jewar in Greater Noida

The new greenfield airport in Jewar in Greater Noida will be set up in 5-6 years (Representational image) The new greenfield airport in Jewar in Greater Noida will be set up in 5-6 years (Representational image)

The proposal for a greenfield airport in Jewar in Greater Noida was cleared by the Centre Saturday and is likely to be operational in the next 5-6 years.

“In principle clearance has been granted’ for the airport, said Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju. The airport has been planned to reduce the load of passengers on the Indira Gandhi International Airport, the country’s main aviation hub and one of its busiest airports. “In Delhi, we are expecting 91 million passengers by 2020 and 109 million passengers by 2024,” Raju told reporters.

3,000 hectares of land, required for the airport project, has been notified by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority.

“Noida International Airport will cater to 30-50 million passengers per year over the next 10-15 years,” Raju tweeted.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd