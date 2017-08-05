Centre appoints 22 joint secretaries

The DoPT notification The DoPT notification

THE CENTRE on Friday appointed 22 joint secretaries to various ministries in a reshuffle of the middle bureaucracy. As many as 11 are IAS officers while the others are from IPS and other central services, according to the orders issued by the Department of Personnel and Training on Friday.

IAS officers Atul Kumar Tiwari and Lok Ranjan have been posted as joint secretaries in Department of Rural Development and Department of Financial Services, respectively. Kishore B and Ram Krishna Khandelwal have been posted as joint secretaries in Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, and Department of Food and Public Distribution, respectively.

Anju Bhalla, an officer of Central Secretariat Service, will be joint secretary in Department of Science and Technology. Bharati, an Indian Forest Service officer, has been appointed as joint secretary, Ministry of Power.

IAS officer Govind Mohan will be joint secretary, Department of Economic Affairs. Kamal Datta and Ritesh Kumar Singh have been appointed as joint secretaries in Department of Food and Public Distribution, and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, respectively.

Roshan Jaggi has been appointed as joint secretary in Ministry of Ayush, Ravinder Goyal (an IRTS officer) as Advisor (JS level), NITI Aayog, Surendra Singh Meena as Joint Secretary in Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, and Sanjai Singh as Joint Secretary in Department of Defence, it said.

IPS officers Satinder Pal Singh and Anil Kumar Agarwal have been appointed as joint secretaries in Ministry of Shipping and Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, respectively.

