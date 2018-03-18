Centre announces more funds for Narmada project

A day after the state government announced to complete 20,000 km of minor canals of the Narmada project, the central government on Saturday announced Rs 1,131 crore of additional grant for the Sardar Sarovar Narmada project.

In a statement on Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel expressed thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre for the additional fund to ensure completion of the Narmada project, particularly with regard to construction of minor canals to carry water to farmers’ fields for irrigation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App