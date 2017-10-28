Centre allows Sikh pilgrims to visit Pakistan for Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary

The Nankana Sahib in Pakistan is the birthplace of the first Sikh Guru and the founder of Sikhism. (Photo for representation) The Nankana Sahib in Pakistan is the birthplace of the first Sikh Guru and the founder of Sikhism. (Photo for representation)

The Centre has given its nod to Sikh pilgrims to visit Nankana Sahib in Pakistan on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, according to an official of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), which is responsible for managing gurdwaras in India.

Located in Hasan Abdal city in the Punjab province of Pakistan, Nankana Sahib is the birthplace of the first Sikh Guru and the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev. Scores of Sikhs from all over the world visit the city to celebrate his birth anniversary in the month of November every year.

Earlier in June, the Centre had denied permission to a 251-member Sikh delegation to visit Pakistan on the occasion of the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the ruler of the 19th century Sikh empire, citing security reasons.

The SGPC official said a delegation of Sikh pilgrims would leave for Pakistan on two special trains from the Attari railway station on November 2 to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on November 4. Around 2,000 pilgrims would cross over to Pakistan, he said.

During their stay in Pakistan, the devotees will also pay obeisance at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Lahore, Kartarpur Sahib, Rodi Sahi, Sacha Sauda, Dehra Sahib and Bhai Lalo Di Khuhi in different provinces of Pakistan. They will return to India on November 11.

