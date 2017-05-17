Cabinet allows amendment in law for govt-funded infra projects near protected monuments

Union Minuster Piyush Goyal. (File Photo) Union Minuster Piyush Goyal. (File Photo)

The Central government on Wednesday gave nod to amending a law to allow the construction of Centre-funded infrastructure projects of national importance near protected monuments, according to the news agency PTI. On this decision is taken by the Union Cabinet, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said the amendment in the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act will be done to allow public work of national importance in the prohibited areas. This is the area of 100 metres around the protected monuments.

At present, it is not allowed to perform any construction work in the prohibited area. Only repair and renovation works are allowed, which has been creating obstacle in executing infrastructure projects, said Goyal.

He further said that sufficient safety measures have been proposed to ensure that the monuments will not get affected while carrying out the infrastructural work.

It has been defined that Public works are the construction works related to infrastructure and the central government finances and constructs these for public purposes as they are essential to public safety or security. Its necessity is based upon specific instance of danger to public safety or security of public at large, said PTI.

Presently, approx 3,686 monuments and sites are centrally-protected under the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). ASI is responsible for their maintenance.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd