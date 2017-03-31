Centre allays fears on nuclear project in Andhra Pradesh

Ilustration: C R Sasikumar Ilustration: C R Sasikumar

Responding to questions on the status of the Kovvada nuclear reactors in Andhra Pradesh, the government on Thursday expressed confidence in Rajya Sabha that Toshiba would go ahead with the project of setting up a nuclear plant despite its partner Westinghouse filing for bankruptcy.

Allaying fears on this count, Minister of State in-charge of Atomic Energy Jitendra Singh said, “Through informal sources, we have been conveyed that Toshiba will not back out and will go ahead.” The minister said that clarity would emerge only when Toshiba gives formal communication. “But as far as official channels are concerned, we have not received any denial or reluctance from the companies to carry forward this project,” he said.

Singh said from information gathered, Westinghouse has gone for appeal and a bail-out fund amounting to $800 million.

Raising the issue, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh earlier said, “The negotiations for the Jeddah n-plant have been going on with AREVA for the last eight years. Just two days ago came the news that Westinghouse has gone bankrupt. In the light of these facts, whether the government has any backup plan, because imported reactors do not seem to becoming a reality in the near future. Will the government consider expanding the nuclear power programme based on indigenous reactors of the type that have been installed in Kakrapar in Gujarat?”

