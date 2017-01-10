Centre alerts Punjab of possible terror attack ahead of elections

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday reviewed the security situation in poll-bound Punjab and alerted the state police on possible attempts by Pakistan’s ISI to foment trouble. Punjab will also see the largest deployment of security forces out of the 85000 Central Armed Police Forces personnel sanctioned by the MHA for Assembly polls in five states.

The Home Ministry asked the state police to be on alert for communal incidents triggered by desecration of religious books, as had happened in 2015. The role of Pakistan was suspected in the incident.

The BSF has been asked to step up vigil and keep a close tab on the activities along the border with Pakistan. The meeting at MHA was attended by Punjab DGP Suresh Arora.

“We expect violence only in Punjab and Manipur and are taking adequate measures,” said a senior Home Ministry official.