Centre aims at distributing three crore LED bulbs in TN: EESL

The Centre plans to distribute three crore LED bulbs besides tubelights and fans under UJALA scheme in Tamil Nadu, EESL, the implementing agency, said today. “In Tamil Nadu, government aims to distribute three crore LED bulbs, 35 lakh LED tube lights and 10 lakh fans to consumers,” Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), said in a release.

The total estimated annual savings in consumers’ electricity bills through this programme will be more than Rs 1,650 crore, and energy savings of 416 crore kWh, it said.

The Unnat Jeevan by Affordable LEDs and Appliances for all (UJALA) programme has been already rolled out in Chennai and will be expanded to all districts in Tamil Nadu “very soon”, it said.

Rajkumar Rakhra, National Programme Manager, UJALA, EESL, said the programme will not only help consumers save but will also help the government manage its power demand and supply apart from benefiting the environment.

Launched in January 2015 with the aim of replacing 77 crore ‘inefficient’ bulbs with energy efficient LED bulbs, 23.4 crore LED bulbs, 20.6 lakh tubelights and 7.7 lakh fans have so far been distributed across 25 states, the release said.

