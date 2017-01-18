Centre agrees to supply LNG to households in Yanam: V Narayanasamy

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. (Express Archive Photo) Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. (Express Archive Photo)

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday said the Centre has acceded to the Puducherry government’s plea to supply cooking gas to every household through pipelines in Yanam region, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh. The announcement was made at the inauguration of the month-long ‘Oil and Gas conservation mass awareness programme’ organised by Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA)in Puducherry on Wednesday.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

Narayanasamy said the natural gas available in the Godavari basin off the coast of Kakinada would be used for supply of Liquefied natural gas (LNG) to every house hold in Yanam region. “Necessary work to get infrastructures in place would begin soon,” he said adding supply of LNG through pipelines was also being contemplated for Karaikal and Puducherry regions.

A terminal would come up in Karaikal as per the assurance given by the Ministry for Petroleum and Natural gas. Narayansamy also noted that the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) had under its corporate social responsibility programme installed a dialysis equipment in the Indira Gandhi Government Medical college hospital in Puducherry. The territorial government had also decided to show considerable concessions in the sales tax for sale of the fuel by the IOC for the flights that would be operating soon from Puducherry airport, he said. Welfare Minister M Kandasamy and Parliamentary Secretary to Chief Minister K Lakshminarayanan were among those who spoke. Students from various institutions took a pledge to conserve energy.