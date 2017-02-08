Centre affidavit on Indo-Bangla border fencing vague: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court. (File Photo) The Supreme Court. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court Tuesday expressed its “regret” over the progress in fencing along the India-Bangladesh border and called upon the Central government official entrusted with the task to give reasons behind the same.

A bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi and Rohinton F Nariman lamented that the affidavit filed by the concerned Secretary of Border Fencing made “vague” assertions without specifying reasons why it would take at least three more years to seal the porous border.

The affidavit had said that the construction work of the 263-km fencing along the Indo-Bangladesh border will take at least three years and might go beyond 2020.

“The statements made there (affidavit) are an exercise in vagueness with no specific details in spite of various orders of this court and passage of time,” said the bench.

The bench was further peeved at a statement in the affidavit which said that it will take as long as 18 months to complete work on a 13.38 km stretch along the border without mentioning the reason behind the same.

The court has now directed the competent authority of the Home Ministry to furnish all details and give justification for the stand taken in the affidavit. It has fixed February 13 as the next date of hearing when apart from fencing, several other issues will be taken up.