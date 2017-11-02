Centre accords Z category security for J&K interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma

Dineshwar Sharma (Files) Dineshwar Sharma (Files)

The government has granted Z category security to newly appointed interlocutor for Jammu and Kashmir Dineshwar Sharma.

The former IB chief will be given security by CRPF commandoes, with about eight commandoes being part of his security detail, sources said.

Sources said the assessment of threat was considerable given Sharma's position and job profile, as part of which he would frequent Kashmir and militancy-affected areas, sources said.

"Given his work profile, it was essential to provide the special representative personal security cover," a senior official said. A pilot and escort vehicle will secure his convoy, he added.

A security review of Sharma's residence in Delhi and analysis of his other requirements are on, and the security team of the CRPF will soon take charge, the official said.

The CRPF has a special unit that provides armed VIP security to about 70 people.

The central government had recently notified the appointment of Sharma as its interlocutor for dialogue on Jammu and Kashmir.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App