Centre accepts proposal to set up 100 driving centres in MP

The Centre has accepted Madhya Pradesh government’s proposal to set up 100 driving training centres to generate employment in economically backward areas of the state, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said. “We have accepted the proposal of MP government to commission 100 driving centres in the state,” Union Road Transport and Highways and Shipping Minister Gadkari told reporters here last night.

State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present on the occasion.

There was a shortage of 22 lakh drivers in the country. The driving centres would help in providing more drivers, Gadkari said.

The driving centres would come up in tribal-dominated and backward areas to generate employment avenues there, the minister said.

He said five acres land is needed to set up a driving centre which will be equipped with other employment generation courses related to automobile sector.