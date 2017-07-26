Central team visits Assam

Kampur: Flood affected people travel to a makeshift camp at Goroimari village in Kamrup district, Assam on Monday. (PTI Photo) Kampur: Flood affected people travel to a makeshift camp at Goroimari village in Kamrup district, Assam on Monday. (PTI Photo)

While a seven-member inter-ministerial team from New Delhi arrived in Assam to take stock of the damage caused by the floods, the state government sought Rs 2,393 crore assistance from the Centre to carry out repair work on infrastructure, including major breaches caused by the Brahmaputra and several of its tributaries.

The central team, headed by V Shashank Shekhar, a joint secretary in the Home ministry, split into two teams and conducted a recce of the upper and lower Assam regions. “The teams would submit its assessments to the Centre,” Assam Chief Secretary Pipersenia said.

