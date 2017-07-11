Central team to submit report on Kashmir to Rajnath Singh

MoS PMO Dr.Jitendra Singh and MoS Home Hansraj Ahir visit the injured at SKIMS Hospital in Srinagar (ANI Photo) MoS PMO Dr.Jitendra Singh and MoS Home Hansraj Ahir visit the injured at SKIMS Hospital in Srinagar (ANI Photo)

A central team, visiting Jammu and Kashmir to assess security measures for Amarnath pilgrims in the wake of a terrorist attack, will submit its report to Home Minister Rajnath Singh after returning to Delhi, official sources said Tuesday. Union ministers Hansraj Ahir and Jitendra Singh and other members of the team attended a security review meeting with top civil and security officials here. They also assessed the steps taken for the security of Amarnath pilgrims, the sources said. The Union ministers also held discussions with Governor N N Vohra and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Seven Amarnath pilgrims, including six women, were killed and 19 injured when terrorists attacked a bus in Kashmir’s Anantnag district last evening. The attack took place when they were returning to Jammu from Srinagar in a bus, after visiting the cave shrine of Lord Shiva, located in the Himalayas at an altitude of 12,756 feet.

