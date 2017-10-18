Central team to probe death of Simdega girl: Ram Vilas Paswan 

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan. (File Photo) Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan. (File Photo)

Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday said a central team will be sent to Jharkhand to investigate the death of 11-year-old Simdega girl allegedly due to starvation.

The state government has also been asked to submit a detailed report, he said. “If poor people die of hunger, it is a matter of concern. We will be sending a central team probe the matter,” Paswan told PTI.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand government has ordered a fresh probe in the matter and also announced Rs 50,000 as assistance to the girl’s family. The local activists had alleged that the girl died a fortnight ago after going without food for several days. They said her family’s ration card was cancelled for not being linked to the Aadhaar number.

