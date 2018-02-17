Central schemes get boost in UP budget

Yogi Adityanath at the Assembly in Lucknow on Friday. Vishal Srivastav Yogi Adityanath at the Assembly in Lucknow on Friday. Vishal Srivastav

With an eye on the Lok Sabha elections of next year, the Uttar Pradesh government allocated substantial funds for central projects in its annual Budget presented in the Assembly on Friday. The total budgetary allocation is around Rs 4.28 lakh crore — 11.4 per cent increase from last fiscal.

Central schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (Rural) will receive Rs 11,500 crore as against just Rs 200 crore for the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojna, according to the Budget proposals. The Centre’s flagship Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural) is set to receive Rs 5,000 crore, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna Rs 2,873 crore, National Rural Livelihood Mission Rs 1,040 crore, National Rural Drinking Water Programme Rs 1,500 crore, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Rs 18,167 crore, and Rs 2200 crore for Amrut Yojna among others.

Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal, in his Budget speech, did not explicitly state any provision for further farmer loan waiver scheme. Instead, the focus was on infrastructure. With the UP Investors Summit just a few days away, the Budget made provision of Rs 1,000 crore for Poorvanchal Expressway project. Another Rs 650 crore was set aside for Bundelkhand Expressway. Substantial provisions have also been made for other road projects to the tune of Rs 11,343 crore, including widening of state highways and ongoing project to link district headquarters with four-lane roads.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s home district of Gorakhpur will get a sports college (Rs 10 crore), modern auditorium (Rs 29.5 crore) and over Rs 12 crore to develop tourism. The Rs 550-crore Gorakhpur Link Expressway project will link Gorakhpur with Poorvanchal Expressway.

The Budget included provisions for organising a Deepotsava in Ayodhya that will cost the exchequer Rs 50 lakh, construction of gaushalas in 12 prisons, setting up of ‘Gauvansh Vanya Vihars’ in Bundelkhand and modernising Arbi-Farsi madrasas.

