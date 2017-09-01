Central scheme for senior citizens launched in Gujarat

Under the scheme, aids and assisted-living devices like walking sticks, elbow crutches, walkers, tripods/quadpods, wheelchair, artificial dentures and spectacles are provided free of cost to eligible senior citizens. (Representational Image) Under the scheme, aids and assisted-living devices like walking sticks, elbow crutches, walkers, tripods/quadpods, wheelchair, artificial dentures and spectacles are provided free of cost to eligible senior citizens. (Representational Image)

Union minister Thaawarchand Gehlot today launched a scheme that provides for physical aids and assisted-living devices for senior citizens belonging to the BPL category. The centrally-sponsored scheme, `Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana’, was unveiled on April 1 this year and since then it has already been launched in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment launched the scheme at Savli town near here. Speaking on the occasion, Gehlot appreciated the efforts of the state government in helping senior citizens lead an independent and dignified life. Under the scheme, devices were distributed to senior citizens free of cost.

These devices will help the elderly people overcome their age-related physical impairment and lead a dignified and productive life with minimal dependence on care givers or other members of the family, Gehlot said. “This ambitious scheme, first of its kind in the country, is expected to benefit 5,20,000 senior citizens over a period of three years.”

Under the scheme, aids and assisted-living devices like walking sticks, elbow crutches, walkers, tripods/quadpods, wheelchair, artificial dentures and spectacles are provided free of cost to eligible senior citizens. As per the Census figures of 2011, the population of senior citizens in India is 10.38 crore.

