Central Railways to run 452 summer specials

THE Central Railways will run 452 summer special trains to clear the extra rush of passengers this year. The trains will run on special charges and include unreserved specials between Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus/ Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Gorakhpur/ Manduadih/ Jammu Tawi / Lucknow/ Varanasi /Nagpur/ Patna/ Karmali /Chennai Central/ Santragachi/ Bilaspur/ Kochuveli and Sawantwadi Road and two Teacher’s special trains between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Varanasi, a press release stated on Tuesday.

Some of the trains from Pune will be:

Pune-Gorakhpur Unreserved Weekly Specials (22):

Between April 8 and June 17 (11 trips), train No. 01453 special will leave Pune every Sunday at 7.55 pm and arrive Gorakhpur at 4.30 am on the third day. From April 10 to June 19 (11 trips), train No. 01454 Special will leave Gorakhpur every Tuesday at 7.25 am and arrive Pune at 5.00 pm.

The halts will be: Daund, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Jhansi, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Barabanki Junction, Gonda, Basti and Khalilabad

Composition: 18 General Second Class.

The Pune- Manduadih Unreserved Weekly Specials (22)

From April 5 to June 14 (11 trips), train No. 01455 Special will leave Pune every Thursday at 10 pm and arrive Manduadih at 3.25 am on the third day.

From April 7 to June 16 (11 trips), train No. 01456 Special will leave Manduadih every Saturday at 4.45 am and arrive Pune at 9.15 am the next day.

The halts will be: Daund, Ahmadnagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Allahabad and Gyanpur.

Composition: 16 General Second Class and 2 Luggage-cum-Guard’s brake van

The Pune-Patna Weekly Specials (34)

From April 9 to July 30 (17 trips), train No. 01349 Special will leave Pune every Monday at 8.20 pm and will arrive Patna at 8.30 am the third day.

From April 11 to August 1 (17 trips), train No. 01350 Special will leave Patna every Wednesday at 5.45 pm and arrive Pune at 4.05 am the third day.

The halts will be: Daund, Ahmadnagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Chheoki Junction, Mughalsarai, Buxar and Ara.

Composition: 1 AC-2 Tier, 6 AC-3 Tier, 5 sleeper class, 4 General Second Class and 2 Luggage-cum-Guard’s brake vans.

Pune-Bilaspur Weekly Specials (26)

From April 7 to June 30 (13 trips), train No. 08296 Superfast weekly Special will leave Pune every Saturday at 10.00 pm and arrive Bilaspur at 8.00 pm the next day.

From April 6 to June 29 (13 trips), train No. 08295 Superfast weekly Special will leave Bilaspur every Friday at 12.40 pm and arrive Pune at 11.55 pm the next day.

The halts will be: Daund, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusawal, Shegaon, Akola, Badnera, Wardha, Nagpur, Gondia, Rajnandgaon, Durg and Raipur.

Composition: One First AC cum AC-2 Tier, One AC-2 Tier, One AC-2 Tier cum AC-3 Tier, Three AC-3 Tier, 7 Sleeper class, 4 General second class.

Reservations:

The release stated that the special trains leaving LTT, CSMT, Pune, Ajni, Karmali will commence from January 31, as per 120-day Advance Reservation Period. General second class coaches of all specials will run as unreserved coaches and will be booked through UTS system.

