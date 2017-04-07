Central Railways extends power deal with RGPPL for five years

The Central Railway has extended its Power Purchase Agreement with Ratnagiri Gas Power Purchase Limited (RGPPL) for another five years with effect from April 1. The traction power will be supplied at Rs 5.50 per unit as against the present power tariff of Rs 9 per unit from the Maharashtra electricity company. It will help achieve savings of Rs 2,500 crore approximately over the next five years, senior officials said.

The agreement signed in November 2015 by CR for a year had contributed to the Rs 800-crore savings of 50 traction substations in Maharashtra. “We have signed a PPA in the last week of March with Central Railway. We will provide electricity at concessional rates to them under this agreement,” said A K Jana, Director of RGPPL (Dabhol project).

The PPA provides a new lease of life to the project which has now started operations to generate 500 megawatt. “We are taking gas from Gas Authority of India Limited,” added Jana.

