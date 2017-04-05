Central Railways escalator woes: Commuters pressing stop button accidentally

CR has appointed operators to address accidental stoppage of escalators. Ganesh Tendulkar CR has appointed operators to address accidental stoppage of escalators. Ganesh Tendulkar

EMERGENCY STOP buttons on the 15 escalators across platforms of the Central Railway (CR) has, unwittingly, put commuters to hardship, who often press the button unknowingly, suspending services. Each escalator has three of these buttons, one each at its both ends and one in the middle. The buttons are there so that in an emergency, for example a commuter trips, the escalator can be stopped by pressing it. “We, however, have noticed that in majority of the complaints over dysfunctional escalators, commuters press the button accidentally. Once pressed, the escalator stops working and needs manual intervention before it can move again. At least 10-15 complaints are received daily of commuters pressing the emergency button unknowingly, stopping escalator services in many stations,” said a senior CR official.

After a complaint is received about a non-functional escalator, it takes at least 15-30 minutes for a staff to attend to the problem, the official said. “A year ago, a commuter fell from an escalator after he failed to step on it properly but the escalator kept running. So it is good to know that such buttons are there for an emergency situation,” said Neta Ambekar, a commuter. “I was once using the escalator at Dadar. Someone accidentally pressed the button and it stopped working. As I was in the middle of an already packed escalator, the crowd slowly moved upwards, which wasted our time,” said Pallavi Ramaswamy, a commuter.

To redress the problem, a messaging service has been started and maintenance operators have been stationed, said an official. Immediately after an escalator stops, a message goes to the officials concerned, who then send an operator to take action. “When any escalator stops working, a message reaches us within 10 seconds. We immediately ask the operator in-charge to work on it and redress the problem. If we do not receive a message of its repair soon after, we ask the technical team to work on it till it gets repaired,” the official added.

The operators are also there to help commuters with using the escalators and restore its working in case the button is pressed accidentally. They work in two shifts to attend to the escalators that remain operational between 6 am and 10 pm. At present, there are two escalators at Dadar, Thane, Kalyan and Dombivali each and one in Vidyavihar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli, Mulund, Ulhasnagar, Badlapur and Bhandup each. Another 52 will be commissioned by the year-end.

