Central Railways collects record Rs one crore from ticketless passengers in single day

Central Railway has registered a record collection of Rs 1 crore in a single day from penalty collected from ticketless passengers, a statement issued to press by authorities said.

This is the single largest collection from penalty collected in a day by CR in a long time.

“On April 27 2017, CR earned Rs 1.04 crore of which a major chunk came from Mumbai Division with Rs 52.1 lakh. Pune Division contributed Rs 8.8 lakh,” said Manoj Jhanvar, Pune Division spokesman.

