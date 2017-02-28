Murder convict flees Nagpur jail

A man convicted for murder in Mumbai fled the Nagpur open jail on the premises of the Central Prison Monday. (Representational Image) A man convicted for murder in Mumbai fled the Nagpur open jail on the premises of the Central Prison Monday. (Representational Image)

Shamal Dinesh Biswas (41) was lodged in the open in January 2016 after his upgradation to the open jail category at Kolhapur jail, where he had been lodged since 2007 after a Sessions Court in Mumbai sentenced him to life imprisonment. “He was out in the open jail at 8.30 am as usual for routine work. But he was found missing during headcount around 1.30 pm. He hasn’t been traced as yet,” said Police Inspector Rajan Mane of Dhantoli Police Station.

Shamal was convicted for murdering his wife on a construction site in Mumbai.