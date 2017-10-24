Central Ground Water Authority proposes NOC to extract groundwater

The Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) Monday sought comments from states and Union Territories on its draft guidelines for groundwater extraction, which propose to levy a new water conservation fee based on the “quantum” of groundwater extracted. It has also stated that entities wishing to extract groundwater will now require a no-objection certificate (NOC).

The CWGA has sent the draft guidelines and public notice to chief secretaries of all states and administrators of Union Territories and sought their comments within 60 days.

“Due to the increasing number of litigations in the NGT, various branches of the tribunal are directing CGWA to ensure that the groundwater withdrawal in the country should be in accordance with law,” said a statement from CGWA.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App