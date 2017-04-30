Central govt ignored our concerns over beacon ban: Bihar

An Ambassador car with Red Beacon. Express Photo An Ambassador car with Red Beacon. Express Photo

Bihar transport Minister Chandrika Rai on Saturday said that the Centre was forcing them to ban red beacons without responding to some of their objections. He added that Bihar cannot ensure 100 per cent compliance from May 1. “Section 108 gives powers of Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, to the Centre to exercise powers of a state government. The state government derived its powers to allocate red and blue lights to certain authorities but now the Centre looks set to override this section, leaving no option before us other than to comply,’’ Rai told The Sunday Express.

He said that the state had suggested that the chief minister, governor and high court judges be exempted like the president, prime minister and supreme court chief justice. “We had also made some suggestions regarding red or blue beacons with flashers by suggesting some exceptions. But what the Centre has done is to follow standard legal process by inviting objections,’’ he said. He added that it was up to the Centre to listen to objections of the states or not. “It would have been graceful on part of the Centre to talk… and appreciate some of our suggestions.’’ He said that they have no option because it is a central act.

Earlier, Bihar energy minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav alleged that the Centre was not adhering to the spirit of federalism. “The Centre has not been listening to the state and yet boasting of cooperative federalism. We too are not in favour of VIP culture but the Centre should have listened to us on red beacons.’’

Separately, Bihar’s ruling JD (U) leader Shyam Rajak sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention on Indira Gandhi National Open University’s move to cut BEd seats in the state from 1,300 to 25. “It reflects the Centre’s negative and adversarial thinking towards Bihar.’’

