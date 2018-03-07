Central govt approves chana procurement in Maharashtra, but prices far from firming up, say traders

Last year, 93.8 lt of chana was produced across the country, while the number has reached 111 lt this year. File Last year, 93.8 lt of chana was produced across the country, while the number has reached 111 lt this year. File

In order to arrest the freefall in chana prices in wholesale markets, the Centre has decided to start the procurement of 3 lakh tonnes (lt) of chana under the Price Stabilisation Scheme (PSS) in Maharastra. The registration of farmers for the process has started from March 1 and 400 of them have been registered so far.

Maharashtra, like other major gram producing states, had reported a bumper crop. Last year, 93.8 lt of chana was produced across the country, while the number has reached 111 lt this year.

As per the state government’s estimate, as much as 18.80 lt of chana has been produced in the current rabi season.

Expectations of a bumper crop in the next few weeks has driven the price of chana in the majority of wholesale markets well below the mandated minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 4,400 per quintal. In most of the mandis, gram is trading between Rs 3,400-3,600, with little chance of price correction, said trade sources.

Officers of the Maharashtra State Marketing Cooperative Federation said the Centre has given its nod for procurement of chana in the state. The process — undertaken by the Small Farmers Agro Business Consortium (SFAC), National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) and Food Corporation of India (FCI) — will see procurement of 3 lt of chana in the rabi season. The 190 operational procurement centres in the state, for the purchase of tur, will also be used to buy chana.

Despite these measures, chana prices may not firm up anytime soon, as procurement centres operated in a sluggish manner, said sources.

In fact, many farmers prefer to sell their commodity in the open market at rates lower than MSP, due to procedural delay in payments by procurement centres.

As demand in retail markets remains low, there is not much chance of prices in wholesale markets increasing. Recently, the import duty on chana was hiked up to 60 per cent to stop any overseas crop from landing in India.

The situation may improve if the procurement centres can improve their act, said Latur-based trader Nitin Kalantri. “Markets run on the principle of supply and demand… as supply is more, prices may not cross the MSP,” he said.

Another reason behind low prices is the decision of the Madhya Pradesh government to run the Price Deficit Subsidy Scheme, or the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yogna, under which the state government pays the difference between MSP and the market price directly to the farmer. Registrations to avail the scheme has been extended till March 24 and traders in Maharashtra say this scheme will see farmers flooding the market with their produce. The glut in the neighbouring state will impact prices in Maharashtra, and prevent any price recovery this season.

