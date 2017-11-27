Central Government employees to get double deputation allowance soon

The employees will get allowance at the rate of ten per cent of basic pay, subject to a maximum of Rs 9,000 per month,in case of deputation involving change of station, the Department of Personnel and Training in an order issued on Friday (File) The employees will get allowance at the rate of ten per cent of basic pay, subject to a maximum of Rs 9,000 per month,in case of deputation involving change of station, the Department of Personnel and Training in an order issued on Friday (File)

The Central government employees will get two-fold deputation allowance soon as per an order issued by the personnel ministry. Based on the recommendation of the seventh central pay commission, the ministry increased the employees’ allowances from Rs 2,000 per month to Rs 4,500. “In case of deputation within the same station, the deputation (duty) allowance will be payable at the rate of five per cent of basic pay subject to a maximum of Rs 4,500 per month,” the order said.

The employees will get allowance at the rate of ten per cent of basic pay, subject to a maximum of Rs 9,000 per month, in case of deputation involving change of station, the Department of Personnel and Training order issued on Friday said. “The ceilings will further rise by 25 per cent each time dearness allowance is increased by 50 per cent,” it said.

At present, the deputation allowance are granted at the rate of 5 per cent of basic pay, subject to a ceiling of Rs 2,000 per month for deputation within the same station or 10 per cent of basic pay, subject to a ceiling of Rs 4,000 per month for deputation not within the same station.

