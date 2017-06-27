Central govt convenes meeting to review situation along China border in Sikkim

Chinese troops entered the Indian side of the border and destroyed two makeshift bunkers of Indian Army after the scuffle in the first week of June. Representational image. (Reuters) Chinese troops entered the Indian side of the border and destroyed two makeshift bunkers of Indian Army after the scuffle in the first week of June. Representational image. (Reuters)

The Central government convened a high-level meeting on Tuesday to review the situation along China border in Sikkim after tension between the two countries flared up following a scuffle between Indian Army and China’s PLA. According to a PTI report, the meeting was attended by Home Ministry, Indian Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police officials. Chinese troops entered the Indian side of the border and destroyed two makeshift bunkers of Indian Army after the scuffle in the first week of June. The incident took place near Lalten post in the Doka La general area.

“Situation along the border in Sikkim is closely being monitored,” PTI report quoted an official as saying. In a meeting on June 20, the Chinese troops also informed Indian Army that the Nathu La Pass has been blocked barring Indian pilgrims travelling to Kailash Mansarovar from entering Tibet.

Meanwhile, Minister of State (Home), Hansraj Ahir, on Tuesday said that the government will find a solution to the issue after holding a discussion. As per PTI report, government officials have described the incident as China’s attempt to ‘open another front along the border’.

“As relations between India and China have blow hot, blow cold after the Dalai Lama’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh, the incident could be an attempt by the Chinese side to open confrontation in Sikkim,” an official privy to the meeting said, as per the report.

On the other hand, Chinese foreign ministry also lodged a complaint with New Delhi and Beijing for alleged ‘crossing of boundary’ by Indian troops in Sikkim. The last such transgression had happened in Sikkim in November 2008 when Chinese soldiers destroyed some makeshift Indian Army bunkers there.

