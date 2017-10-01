Central forces, police working to curb Maoist movement, says MoS Hansraj Ahir

Union Minster Hansraj Ahir. Union Minster Hansraj Ahir.

Union minister Hansraj Ahir has said that the Maoists have hampered the development process in some parts of the country, but the police and other forces are working to thwart such attempts of the rebels. Ahir, the minister of state for home affairs, was in Gadchiroli district on Saturday. The area is considered as a Naxal hotbed.

He performed a ‘shastra puja’ (worship of weapons) on the occasion of Dusshera in Dhanora taluka at an event organised by the Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) battalion No. 113 and the district police.

“There is Maoist movement in some parts of the country, including Gadchiroli, which has stalled the development (in those areas). The central forces and the police are trying their best to curb this movement,” Ahir said while addressing the gathering.

The minister said he had come to perform the ‘shastra puja’ in order to boost the morale of the security personnel. At the programme, he also launched a cleanliness drive as a part of the Centre’s flagship ‘Clean India’ campaign. Ahir and the officials of CRPF and district police picked up brooms and swept the roads in Bazaar Chowk area of Dhanora.

Several students and government officials also participated in the drive.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App