Central BJP leadership seeks details of Katni hawala racket

Central BJP leadership is learnt to have sought details regarding the alleged Rs 500 crore hawala racket in Katni district and subsequent transfer of the Superintendent of Police (SP), in connection with which the name of a state minister had figured.

“We have already received inputs. I think it has a mention of the minister. The incident is being looked into from all angles. Appropriate action is going to be taken at the right time,” BJP sources said today.

Under the hawala racket, fake accounts were allegedly opened in a private bank under which scrapped old notes were deposited in Katni district. Police since July have registered four cases against the accused who allegedly have connection with the minister, police sources said.

In the middle of the investigations in the racket, Superintendent of Police Gaurav Tiwari was on January 9 shunted out of Katni to Chhindwara district, amid accusation that the minister had mounted pressure on the government to transfer him. Since then people of Katni are protesting against the transfer of Tiwari, who was an upright SP.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Saturday staged a protest and sought revocation of Tiwari’s transfer. Meanwhile, former leader of the opposition in MP Ajay Singh told PTI “We are with the people of Katni and back their demand. Tiwari should continue as SP and the investigations into the racket should not be hampered. We want action against the guilty person.”

Earlier, the minister on the sidelines of the two-day state BJP executive meet at Sagar had told reporters, “I have no connection in any cases in Katni. In future too, my name won’t figure in any case I assure. In all cases, thorough investigations are on and the guilty will be punished severely.”

“I demand speedy investigation into the (hawala) case. I will fully cooperate with the investigation,” he had said.