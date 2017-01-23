Central assessor held for ‘seeking bribe’ for higher Swachh ranking

Anti-Corruption Bureau Anti-Corruption Bureau

The Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested Swachh Bharat Mission assessor Shailendra Bajaniya for allegedly demanding Rs 2.5 lakh for rating Maharashtra’s Aurangabad city high on the Swachh Bharat rankings.

Senior officials said that Bajaniya, who hails from Gujarat, had come to the city as the head of a three-man panel, commissioned by the Centre for assessing the city’s performance. The team had arrived in Aurangabad on January 20.

According to ACB officials, Bajaniya had demanded a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh from Aurangabad’s Swachh Bharat Mission Coordinator Dr Jayshree Kulkarni, who is the complainant in the case.

Following a tip off, the ACB sleuths laid a trap and Bajaniya was allegedly caught red-handed, accepting the revised bribe amount of Rs 1.17 lakh at a five star hotel where the team was staying. He has been arrested. Further investigations in the case are on, said sleuths.