Central Administrative Tribunal issues notice

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Thursday issued a notice for January 20 to the Union of India and Himachal Pradesh (HP) on an application challenging the appointment of V C Pharka as chief secretary, HP.

The applicants, Vineet Chawdhry, working as additional chief secretary (Health and Family Welfare), HP and Deepak Sanan, working as additional chief secretary, HP stated in the application that VC Parkha has been apportioned as chief secretary as per the orders issued on May 31, last year which was in violation of IAS cadre Rules, 1954.The applicants were recruited in the IAS HP cadre in 1982. They added that as per the gradation list circulated by the state government for the year 2016 the names of applicants were listed at serial number 2 and serial number 4 and hence they were senior to the present chief secretary.

The applicants stated that they have held important assignments both with the state and centre government during their tenure. On the contrary the respondent has been issued a chargesheet in July 2013 and a vigilance case was registered against him, they added.