Center clears all permissions for Coastal Regulation Zone

The coastal road project has been given the final nod by Union Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave.

The Union Ministry of Environment and Forests has given its final clearance to certain relaxations sought in the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms, paving the way for work to begin on the coastal road.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Thursday Union Environment Minister Anil Dave had given the final nod, awaited to kick off the project.The state had submitted its proposal to relax the CRZ norms to the ministry a few months ago. Almost half a dozen permissions related to the project, including security aspect from the Union ministries of defence, home, and urban development had been in place for the last six months.

The 35.6-km stretch between Nariman Point and Kandivli envisages to change the landscape of Mumbai. Fadnavis said the objective was to save travel time and decongest the traffic bottlenecks. “The Coastal Road will ease the congestion on Western Expressway and give a faster and smoother ride to Mumbaikars,” he said. The project includes a small stretch of reclamation along the sea, creating 91 hectares of green space.

The four-lane road will have two corridors be totally reserved for Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) to facilitate an effective public transport system.

