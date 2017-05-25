Celebrating 3 years of Modi government: Urban local body polls in mind, BJP to hold 645 rallies in 6 days

IN Uttar Pradesh, while celebrating three years of the Modi government from May 26 to 31, the state BJP is set to hold at least 645 public meetings in different areas coming under the urban local bodies, which are likely to go to polls in June. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union ministers, MPs, party office-bearers, state ministers and MLAs will address these rallies, where works done by the Centre and the UP government would be highlighted. BJP leaders said as part of the campaign, ‘Modi fests’ will be organised in different districts, where various Union ministries will put up stalls, showcasing their achievements.

“Programmes will be organised across the country, both in rural and urban areas. But in UP, focus will be on urban local bodies with an eye on the municipal polls. Meetings will be held in 434 nagar panchayats, 195 nagar palika parishads and 16 nagar nigams,” said a BJP leader. These programmes will strengthen the party’s base in urban local bodies, the leader added.

BJP campaign in-charge in UP and state general secretary Salil Vishnoi, however, said: “BJP does not plan programmes focusing on any particular election. These programmes are being organised to expand the party organisation and maintain our presence among the masses.”

The state BJP, meanwhile, has prepared pamphlets highlighting government schemes with photographs of the PM, party national president Amit Shah, Adityanath and his state party chief Keshav Prasad Maurya. The party has issued directives that these pamphlets be distributed among urban local bodies, said

leaders.

Party leaders said that on May 26, Adityanath will address a public meeting in Gorakhpur before arriving at the PM’s constituency of Varanasi, where he will participate in an exhibition showcasing the works of the Centre. He will also address a gathering in Varanasi.

On May 27, he will address pradhans of villages located along Ganga in BHU.

While Union Minister for Culture Mahesh Sharma will address a meeting in Lucknow, Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma and Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey will take part in rallies at Kanpur North and Kanpur South, respectively. Keshav Prasad Maurya will address gatherings in Saharanpur on May 26 and Deoria on May 29.

Union ministers, including Maneka Gandhi, Manoj Sinha, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Sanjeev Balyan and Kalraj Mishra will also address rallies in different urban local bodies.

The itinerary of Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Uma Bharti and V K Singh is yet to be finalised, said sources.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now