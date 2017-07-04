Celebrate I-day on Aug 15, not Aug 14: Govt to start campaign

A school student waves the Indian Tri-Color flag during the National anthem sung in an event on the occasion of Independence Day at Carter Road, Bandra. Express Photo A school student waves the Indian Tri-Color flag during the National anthem sung in an event on the occasion of Independence Day at Carter Road, Bandra. Express Photo Related News US celebrates Independence Day with pomp and vigour

US celebrates Independence Day with pomp and vigour Congress hits out at BJP and RSS for denying the screening of film based on Rohit Vemula

Congress hits out at BJP and RSS for denying the screening of film based on Rohit Vemula Independence Day this year to follow Republic Day model, govt plans ‘fortnight-long’celebration The government is planning a public campaign to encourage people to celebrate Independence Day on August 15 and not the day before, as is the practice in many educational institutions and organisations. Officials in the ministry of tourism, one of the nodal ministries for the Centre’s mega plans for marking 70 years of India’s independence, said the idea for such a move arose after it was seen that in many places celebrations took place on August 14 since Independence Day was a national holiday.

The campaign, to be promoted through advertisements in newspapers and posters in public places, will be spearheaded by the ministry of information and broadcasting. “Many schools and other institutions celebrate August 15 a day earlier and declare a holiday on Independence Day. We just want to request such organisations to refrain from doing so. It is the 70th year of our Independence Day and the entire country should celebrate together,” a tourism ministry official said.

July 15 and was likely to be headed by Information and Broadcasting Minister, M The final plans for the campaign would be chalked out in the coming week by a group of senior ministers, the official said. Sources said the ministries had already been asked to plan their I-Day initiatives, which would be put to a committee of senior ministers for a review. The committee, the sources said, would be formed afterand was likely to be headed by Information and Broadcasting Minister, M Venkaiah Naidu

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App