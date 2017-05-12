Ceasefire violations: BSF to lodge protest with Pak Rangers

A bullet hit the tractor, used by the BSF, in the field and driver (BSF man) of the vehicle sustained a minor scratch, he said, adding the troops on duty points gave swift and befitting reply to the Pakistan troops. (Representational Image) A bullet hit the tractor, used by the BSF, in the field and driver (BSF man) of the vehicle sustained a minor scratch, he said, adding the troops on duty points gave swift and befitting reply to the Pakistan troops. (Representational Image)

The BSF Friday said it will lodge a strong protest with Pak Rangers against ceasefire violation by their troops by firing mortars along the International Border in Jammu district in which a jawan was injured. “Soon a strong protest will be lodged with Pak Rangers for the misadventure by their forward troops,” a senior Border Security Force (BSF) officer said.

He said that the BSF is on high alert and fully committed to ensure sanctity of International Border. It will not allow any kind of activities under the garb of such misadventure. Pakistan Rangers provoked BSF troops by targeting the BSF domination party in Arnia sector, he said. At about 0630 hours, while one BSF operational and area maintenance party was dominating our area ahead of border fencing in Arnia area, Pakistani Rangers without any reason, fired on the BSF Party, the officer said.

A bullet hit the tractor, used by the BSF, in the field and driver (BSF man) of the vehicle sustained a minor scratch, he said, adding the troops on duty points gave swift and befitting reply to the Pakistan troops. He also said that Pak Rangers further tried to vitiate the situation by targeting our duty points with Mortar fire, which was also responded in controlled and accurate manner by alert BSF troops.

Intermittent fire continued from both side till 0840 hours, he said.

