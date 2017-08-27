Ceasefire violation: Two Pakistani Rangers injured in return fire, says BSF officer

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire in Pargwal area of Jammu district on Sunday, prompting Indian forces to retaliate, a BSF officer said. (Representational Image) Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire in Pargwal area of Jammu district on Sunday, prompting Indian forces to retaliate, a BSF officer said. (Representational Image)

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire in Pargwal area of Jammu district on Sunday, prompting Indian forces to retaliate, a BSF officer said. Two Pakistan Rangers suffered injuries in the retaliatory firing by the Indian troops, the officer claimed.

This was the second ceasefire violation by Pakistan in as many days here. “About 1450 hours, Pakistan Rangers started unprovoked cross-border firing along the International Border (IB) in Pargwal area of Jammu district. BSF jawans retaliated in a befitting manner and shoot at two Pakistan Rangers resulting in injuries to them,” the officer said.

Yesterday, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, K K Appa Rao, was seriously injured in sniper fire when Pakistan Rangers violated the ceasefire along the IB in Jammu district. Earlier this week, senior Army commanders of India and Pakistan held a flag meeting on the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector in Jammu and Kashmir, and agreed to institute mechanisms for durable peace and tranquillity on the border. On July 17, the BSF and the Pakistan Rangers had held a commandant-level flag meeting in Samba sector along the IB and “committed” themselves to maintaining peace.

In the flag meeting, the two sides had agreed to re-energise instant communication between field commanders, whenever required, to resolve petty matters, a BSF official had said.

Incidents of ceasefire violation by Pakistan have increased sharply this year. Till August 1, there were 285 such violations by the Pakistan Army, while in 2016, the number was significantly less at 228 for the entire year, according to the Army figures.

