J-K: Pakistan resorts to unprovoked firing in Rajouri, Indian Army retaliates

The Pakistani troops on Tuesday resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small-arms fire at various places along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district’s Bhimber Gali area of Jammu and Kashmir. Sources identified the affected areas as Tarkundi Gali, Lambi Bari, Khorinar, Dhar and Panjgrayin, all in Rajouri district.

Army spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand said that firing from across the LoC started around 8.45 am, adding that Indian army troops were retaliating strongly and effectively.

The latest ceasefire violation came after a lull of more than 36 hours as Pakistani troops had resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling along the LoC in Nowshera sector on February 24 and 25. The Indian troops had retaliated and firing from across the border stopped 6.50 pm on Sunday.

On February 18, army troops had killed a Pakistani intruder and claimed to have foiled an attempt by Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT) to attack Indian soldiers in Poonch.

Pointing out that the slain intruder was in combat dress, the army spokesperson said that he, in a group of 3-4 people, tried to cross over to the Indian side under cover of unprovoked Pakistani firing.

The Indian troops retaliated killing one of the intruders while others managed to flee back to Pakistan side. A huge quantity of arms, ammunition and explosives were seized from the slain intruder.

