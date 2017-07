Ceasefire violation: Pakistan violated ceasefire yet again in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district killing at least one Indian Army jawan. Ceasefire violation: Pakistan violated ceasefire yet again in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district killing at least one Indian Army jawan.

An Indian Army jawan was killed in cross-border firing across the Line of Control on Saturday by Pakistani Army in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri sector, said the Indian Army as reported by PTI. News agency ANI reports that soldier Lance Naik Mohammed Naseer was killed in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd