Ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Rajouri, J-K

The Pakistani forces resorted to unprovoked firing at LoC in Chiti Bakri of Chingus area at Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, reports ANI.

The news agency reports that more than seven villages in Manjakote area of Rajouri district have been targeted by Pakistani forces.

There has been firing of small arms, automatics and 82 and 120 mm mortars. This is the second ceasefire violation by Pakistani forces in Rajouri district in two days.

There have been no reports of any injuries or casualties so far. The Indian Army is retaliating to the attack.

Earlier on Saturday, two civilians including a 14-year-old were killed as a mortar fell near their house in Jhanghar.

