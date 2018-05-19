‘Ceasefire gives chance to engage misguided youth’

BSF men carry the coffin of Constable Sita Ram Upadhyaya, who was killed in firing by Pakistan, in Jammu on Friday. Four civilians were also killed and 12 others injured in shelling in R S Pura, Bishnah and Arnia sectors of Jammu. (PTI Photo) BSF men carry the coffin of Constable Sita Ram Upadhyaya, who was killed in firing by Pakistan, in Jammu on Friday. Four civilians were also killed and 12 others injured in shelling in R S Pura, Bishnah and Arnia sectors of Jammu. (PTI Photo)

“The unilateral ceasefire announced by the Centre in Jammu and Kashmir is an opportunity to engage with the youths who have joined militancy and try to bring them back into mainstream,” Lieutenant General Satish Dua, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, said in Pune on Friday. Lt General Dua, known for his experience in counter-terrorism operations and is currently Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee, was speaking on the sidelines of the valedictory function of academic courses at the Military Institute of Technology at Girinagar, Pune.

Asked about the youths in J&K joining militancy, and also the ceasefire announced by the government, he said: “It is unfortunate to see youths continuing to join militancy. The government has now declared a unilateral ceasefire for one month. The purpose is that during this holy month of Ramzan, we will not initiate operations so that the civil society, government organisations and elders in the society can engage with these children. After all they our own children, they are just misguided youth.”

“This one month is an opportunity to engage with these children and try to bring them back into the mainstream. We hope that there are positive results.”

