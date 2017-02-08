364 infiltration bids made by Pakistan last year: Hansraj Gangaram Ahir

The figures for 2014 stood at 222 and for 2015 at 121. (File photo) The figures for 2014 stood at 222 and for 2015 at 121. (File photo)

The infiltration bids from Pakistan into Jammu and Kashmir in 2016 was highest among the the previous three years at an average of one attempt per day. In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said 364 infiltration bids were made from Pakistani side last year.

The figures for 2014 stood at 222 and for 2015 at 121. The minister, however, did not give the number of successful infiltration attempts last year.

He informed the House that the Centre in collaboration with the state government has adopted a multi-pronged approach to contain cross-border infiltration which includes strengthening of border and enhanced security along Line of Control.

In reply to another question pertaining to Home Ministry on Full Body Truck Scanners (FBTS), Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said the government is procuring five such scanners for location at Attari (Indo-Pak Border), Petrapole (Indo-Bangladesh Border), Raxual (Indo-Nepal Border), Poonch-Chakkanda-bagh (Indo-Pak Border) and Uri-Salamabad (Indo-Pak Border).