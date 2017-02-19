CDR racket: Mumbai Crime branch arrests Delhi-based suspect

THE MUMBAI Crime Branch arrested a Delhi-based man on Saturday in connection with the case where call data records (CDR) of people were sold by private detectives at anything over Rs 20,000. With the arrest of Saurabh Sahoo, who had earlier been arrested by Delhi police in a similar case, it has been confirmed that the scam in Mumbai is linked to a countrywide scam that had earlier been busted by the Delhi crime branch in 2016.

The Delhi police had arrested four persons including a person attached to the UP police who had access to CDRs and would provide it to private detectives for a price.

As per law only an officer above the rank of Superintendent of Police is allowed to access CDRs of other people for the purposes of investigation. Unit 9 of the Mumbai crime branch had received a tip off that three persons running detective agencies in the city had been sourcing call details of any number for prices anywhere upwards of Rs 20,000. The three accused were arrested earlier this month by the Mumbai crime branch.

Assistant police inspector Nitin Patil said, “On interrogating the trio, it came to light that they had been getting details from a Delhi-based person identified as Saurabh Sahoo. We found that Sahoo had also been arrested by the Delhi police in a similar statewide CDR racket they had busted in mid-2016. He had been released from prison nearly three months back after which he started sourcing the CDRs again.”After looking for him for the past few days, the police tracked him down on Saturday and placed him under arrest. He has been remanded to police custody till Monday.