CCTV shows Sasikala entering jail in non-prison uniform

A CCTV footage has surfaced in the media purportedly showing AIADMK chief V K Sasikala entering the central jail in Bengaluru, wearing clothes that don’t appear to be prison uniform. The footage was submitted by ex-DIG (Prisons) D Roopa on August 19 as part of her statement to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in support of her allegations that Sasikala was being given preferential treatment in the prison.

The footage shows Sasakala and her sister-in-law Ilavarasi carrying bags and apparently entering the Parapanna Agrahara Central Prison, where Sasikala is serving a sentence in the disproportionate assets case, after a guard opens one of the gates. It, however, does not throw light on when it was recorded or which part of the jail it is from.

The Bengaluru prison uniform in all-white and made of khadi. The video clip shows Sasikala, who is 61-years-old now, wearing a dark colour salwar-kameez. DG Prisons Nahar Singh Megharikh told the media on Monday that he was not aware of the footage. He said a one-man commission, probing allegations of Sasikala getting preferential treatment in the jail, is yet to submit its report. “Once the commission submits the report, we will know what exactly happened in the prison,” he said.

Sasikala is lodged in the jail ever since her conviction in February in a disproportionate assets case along with her two relatives V N Sudhakaran and ilavarasi. They are all serving a four-year jail term. When contacted, Roopa said that she had given evidence to the ACB on August 19. Roopa had alleged on July 13 that preferential treatment was being given to Sasikala in the prison, amid allegations of payment of Rs two crore to an official for it, prompting the Karnataka government to order a probe into it. She had levelled the charges in a report to her superior, DGP (Prisons) H S Sathyanarayana Rao.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced a “high-level probe” into the allegations as the two senior officers engaged in a bitter public spat. In her report after visiting the central prison on July 10, Roopa had said a special kitchen was functioning in the prison for Sasikala in violation of rules and urged Rao to look into the matter.

