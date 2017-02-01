CCTV footage shows CRPF personnel committed suicide

The CCTV footage at the gate of the famous ‘Chinnamastika’ temple at Rajrappa has confirmed that Sanjay Nutt, a CRPF personnel had committed suicide by slitting his own throat at its door. Administration officials led by Mahavir Singh, the officiating sub-divisional officer (SDO) of Ramgarh, visited the spot today to verify the CCTV footage. 35-year-old Nutt, he said, committed suicide at the temple door on Tuesday by slitting his own throat with a sharp dagger which he had brought hidden in a towel.

He bathed at the confluence of Damodar and Bhairvi rivers at 4 AM and entered the temple around 6 AM. He offered prayer at the sanctum sanctorum, the SDO said, adding that he was seen near the sacrificial platform outside the temple in the CCTV footage.

He said Nutt hailed from Baliarpur village in Simari block of Bihar’s Buxar district and was posted in Odisha. He was the father of four children including two daughters.

Rajrappa temple is a Shakti Peeth dedicated to headless deity Goddess Chinnamastika who holds a scimitar in one hand and her severed head in the other.